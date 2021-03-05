Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Sen. Joe Manchin & Gov. Mike DeWine Sunday on “This Week With George Stephanopoulos”

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 7, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense

Sen. Joe Manchin

(D) West Virginia

Gov. Mike DeWine

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Byron Pitts

ABC News Chief National Correspondent

Karen Travers

ABC News Correspondent

Anna Palmer

“Punchbowl News” CEO and Founder

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.