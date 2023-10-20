Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Michael McCaul and Cindy McCain Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 22, 2023.





SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD AUSTIN, SEN. TIM SCOTT, REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL & CINDY MCCAIN SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense

Sen. Tim Scott

(R) Presidential Candidate

(R) South Carolina

Rep. Michael McCaul

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair

(R) Texas

Cindy McCain

Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-author

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Washington Post Contributing Columnist

