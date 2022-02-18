Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 20, 2022.
In a Special Edition of “This Week,” Raddatz Anchors From Lviv, Ukraine
HEADLINER
Lloyd Austin
Secretary of Defense
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
Frank Luntz
Pollster & Communications Adviser
