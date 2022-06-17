Secretary Janet Yellen & Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Janet Yellen
Secretary of the Treasury
Exclusive
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
(R) Illinois
Exclusive
WATERGATE: 50 YEARS LATER
Carl Bernstein
Contributing Editor, Vanity Fair
Bob Woodward
Associate Editor, The Washington Post
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Heidi Heitkamp
(D) Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Jonathan Karl
Co-Anchor
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Averi Harper
ABC News Deputy Political Director
Plus insights from our brand new ABC News/Ipsos poll.
