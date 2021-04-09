Secretary Jennifer Granholm & Sen. Roger Wicker Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 11, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Energy Secretary
Sen. Roger Wicker
(R) Mississippi
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
LEGAL PANEL
Pierre Thomas
ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent
Dan Abrams
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst
Terri Austin
Host & Legal Analyst, "Law & Crime"
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(D) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Maggie Haberman
The New York Times Washington Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.