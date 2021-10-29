Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Rep. Adam Kinzinger Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 31, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
(R) Illinois
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Donna Shalala
(D) Former Florida Congresswoman
Former HHS Secretary
Laura Barrón-López
POLITICO White House Correspondent
Plus, as part of ABC News’ ‘Climate Crisis: Saving Tomorrow’ series, ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports on the coastal erosion in Hawaii
