Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Mike Turner Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 24, 2023.



SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG, REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN & REP. MIKE TURNER SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

(D) Michigan

Exclusive

Rep. Mike Turner

House Intelligence Committee Chair

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

Plus, Martha Raddatz sits down with Jamileh Alamolhoda, wife of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, for a discussion on the prisoner exchange and women's rights in Iran.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

Politico Head of News

Juana Summers

NPR “All Things Considered” Co-Host

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

