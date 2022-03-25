Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Gen. David Petraeus Sunday on “This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 27, 2022.
HEADLINERS
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
(D) Minnesota
Exclusive
Gen. David Petraeus
Former CIA Director
U.S. Army (Ret.)
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Jeffrey Goldberg
The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief
Vivian Salama
Wall Street Journal National Security Reporter
Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Senior Editor
American Enterprise Institute Fellow
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.