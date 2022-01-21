Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Joni Ernst & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 23, 2022.
HEADLINERS
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Foreign Relations Committee
Exclusive
Sen. Joni Ernst
(R) Iowa
Armed Services Committee
Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Chief Medical Adviser
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
David Sanger
New York Times White House and National Security Correspondent
Michel Martin
Weekend Host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” and “Consider This” Saturday Podcast
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.