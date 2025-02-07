Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Mike Turner Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY AND REP. MIKE TURNER SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Sen. Chris Murphy
(D) Connecticut
Exclusive
Rep. Mike Turner
(R) Ohio
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Terry Moran
ABC News Senior National Correspondent
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
Plus, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott breaks down Elon Musk's moves to reshape the federal government, and voters react to President Trump's first weeks in office.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
