Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. James Comer & Rep. Pete Aguilar Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 12, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Majority Leader

(D) New York

Exclusive

Rep. James Comer

Chair, House Oversight Committee

(R) Kentucky

Exclusive

Rep. Pete Aguilar

Chair, House Democratic Caucus

(D) California

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

Plus, International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband provides critical updates on relief efforts in Turkey & Syria

