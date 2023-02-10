Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. James Comer & Rep. Pete Aguilar Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

HEADLINERS
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Majority Leader
(D) New York
Exclusive
Rep. James Comer
Chair, House Oversight Committee
(R) Kentucky
Exclusive
Rep. Pete Aguilar
Chair, House Democratic Caucus
(D) California
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Plus, International Rescue Committee President & CEO David Miliband provides critical updates on relief efforts in Turkey & Syria
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.