Sen. Lindsey Graham & Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 29, 2025.

ByABC News
June 27, 2025, 2:54 PM

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM & REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Budget Committee Chair

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader

(D) New York

Exclusive

Dr. Fiona Havers

Former CDC Infectious Disease Expert

Exclusive

SUPREME COURT PANEL

Devin Dwyer

ABC News Senior Washington Reporter

Sarah Isgur

SCOTUSblog Editor

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

ABC News Contributor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

Faiz Shakir

Democratic Strategist

Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events