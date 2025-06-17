Sen. Mike Lee faces criticism over posts on Minnesota shootings

"To attempt to politicize this tragedy is absolutely unacceptable," Durbin said.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee is facing criticism over his social media posts about the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband -- with one Democratic senator calling the posts "reprehensible."

On Sunday night -- a day after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home -- the Utah Republican made posts referencing the attack and featuring images of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting.

The first post was captioned "This is what happens When Marxists don't get their way" and the second says "Nightmare on Waltz street," seemingly blaming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the shootings -- which the governor called an "act of targeted political violence." The posts have now been deleted from his account.

Hours later, on his official Senate account, Lee condemned the attacks.

"These hateful attacks have no place in Utah, Minnesota, or anywhere in America. Please join me in condemning this senseless violence, and praying for the victims and their families," Lee wrote.

Lee's posts prompted immediate backlash from Democrats who condemned Lee for making them.

"To attempt to politicize this tragedy is absolutely unacceptable. This rhetoric from elected officials is beyond dangerous and incites even more violence," Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said on the Senate floor Monday. "It is reprehensible, and it must be called out -- on both sides of the aisle -- both sides of the aisle. Because in the land of the free and the home of the brave, everyone should feel safe expressing their political views -- and we must never do so in a way that condones violence or intimidation."

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele told Lee to "grow the hell up" in a post on X.

A memorial is seen on the desk of DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman in the House chambers at the Minnesota State Capitol, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

Leaving a meeting at the Capitol Monday night, Lee ignored questions from reporters about the posts. ABC News has reached out to his office for comment.

The attacks have prompted swift condemnation from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill and around the country -- with many urging elected officials to turn down heated rhetoric.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar condemned the “horrible attack” and said on Sunday that “this is a very bad environment, and we need to bring the tone down."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said “such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it.”