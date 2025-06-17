"I pray you never have a moment like this," Padilla said.

Sen. Padilla chokes up on Senate floor recounting removal from Noem press conference

Sen. Alex Padilla speaks on the floor of the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on June 17, 2025 in Washington.

Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, became emotional as he spoke out on the Senate floor on Tuesday about being forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles last week.

In lengthy remarks, Padilla choked up as he described being taken to the ground by law enforcement officers and handcuffed.

"I pray you never have a moment like this," Padilla said to his colleagues.

