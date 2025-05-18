Sen. Rand Paul: Qatari gift plane has 'raised more questions than I think it's worth.'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he has doubts over President Donald Trump’s willingness to accept a luxury jet from Qatar on behalf of the administration that he hopes to use as Air Force One, but that there are ways the administration could receive it legally.

“There's a lot of ways this could be arranged, but I think what sent up signals that people were concerned about was that it was going to be temporarily part of the government, and then it was going to the president's library when the president retires. So I think all of those things could be fixed, could be corrected. There probably is a perfectly legal way, but right now, it's raised more questions than I think it's worth,” Paul said Sunday to ABC News' “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Paul claimed that the questions that the jet raised overshadowed an otherwise successful trip.

“I think my fear is that it detracts from a largely successful trip where the president is talking about opening up and doing more trade with the Middle East, which is a good thing, particularly amidst all the protectionism and directing away from trade that we've had going on,” Paul said.

Trump recently returned from his first major foreign trip to the Middle East. Qatar, one of the nations Trump visited, offered the administration a luxury jet as a gift. Trump expressed interest in accepting the gift, raising concerns of potential conflicts of interest. Trump claimed that the approximately $400 million jet would be a gift to the United States government and would be retrofitted to be Air Force One.

