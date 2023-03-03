Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Dan Sullivan & Marianne Williamson Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

HEADLINERS
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Chair, Banking Committee
(D) Ohio
Exclusive
Sen. Dan Sullivan
Armed Services Committee Member
(R) Alaska
Exclusive
Marianne Williamson
Author & 2024 Democratic Presidential Candidate
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
Maggie Haberman
New York Times Senior Political Correspondent
Plus, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports on the status of the Equal Rights Amendment and its 100-year history.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.