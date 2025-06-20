Sen. Tom Cotton & the Latest on the Israel-Iran Conflict, Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Sen. Tom Cotton
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair
(R) Arkansas
Exclusive
ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT ANALYSIS Col. Steve Ganyard (Ret.)
U.S. Marine Corps
ABC News Contributor
Karim Sadjadpour
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Senior Fellow
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Plus, ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell reports from Tel Aviv as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Sarah Isgur
SCOTUSblog Editor
ABC News Contributor