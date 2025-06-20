This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Sen. Tom Cotton & the Latest on the Israel-Iran Conflict, Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





Sen. Tom Cotton

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair

(R) Arkansas

Exclusive

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT ANALYSIS Col. Steve Ganyard (Ret.)

U.S. Marine Corps

ABC News Contributor

Karim Sadjadpour

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Senior Fellow

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Plus, ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell reports from Tel Aviv as the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its second week.

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Sarah Isgur

SCOTUSblog Editor

ABC News Contributor