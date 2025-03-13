Senate Democrats tight-lipped after huddling over looming government shutdown

"You'll hear from me soon," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leaves the Democratic caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol, Mar. 13, 2025 in Washington.

Senate Democrats remained tight-lipped on Thursday after huddling behind closed doors on the fast-approaching government funding deadline, creating a heightened prospect for a shutdown by end of day Friday.

"What happens in caucus, stays in caucus," Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said coyly as she left the weekly lunch.

"Ask somebody else," Democratic Sen. Cory Booker grumbled.

"I don't have any comment," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer only told reporters as he left the meeting: "You'll hear from me soon."

The uncertainty a day before a prospective shutdown leaves at least some optimism to avert a shutdown, but so far only Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has publicly signaled he would vote to keep the government open.

Fetterman insisted that he won't succumb to the posturing he sees from party leaders after he urged Republicans to keep government open in the past when Democrats controlled the upper chamber.

"Never, ever, ever, ever, ever shut the government down," Fetterman told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday afternoon. "Democrat, Republican, independents, anyone. Never shut the government down. That's one of our core responsibilities."

Fetterman called the political pressure "spicy" -- telling reporters that he's remaining "consistent" in his principled belief not to vote for a shutdown.

Fetterman acknowledged that Republicans "are daring" Democrats to shut down the government, but the freshman Democrat worried that furloughed workers and people depending on federal services are the ones who are "really going to hurt."

Now that Republicans cleared their bill through the House, Fetterman said he believes the battle is over.

Fetterman said the only time Democrats have leverage is if the Republicans need the votes in the House.

"The GOP delivered, and that effectively iced this out. And that forces us to say, 'Are you going to shut the government down, or you are going to vote for a flawed CR?' And now for me, I refuse to shut the government down."

Sen. John Fetterman talks to reporters outside the chamber during a vote at the Capitol in Washington, Mar. 13, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Schumer on Wednesday said Senate Democrats would not provide the votes needed for Republicans to advance the House-approved deal to fund the government through September. Instead, Schumer proposed a one-month stopgap measure to allow more time for appropriators to negotiate and complete full-year funding bills.

Republicans and the White House, meanwhile, are preemptively pointing the finger at Democrats if a shutdown ensues.

"If it closes, it's purely on the Democrats," President Donald Trump said as he took reporter questions while meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump was asked whether he's step in to negotiate with Democrats and he said he would if Republicans requested it: "If they need me, I'm there 100%."