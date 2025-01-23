Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, clears Senate test vote

Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday to advance his nomination.

The vote on ending debate came down to the wire, though Hegseth ultimately secured 51 Republican votes to move forward.

A final confirmation vote on Hegseth could now occur as soon as Friday or early Saturday.

Two GOP senators voted against him: Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Murkowski announced her opposition moments before the showdown.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X. "I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness."

Murkowski said she was not confident Hegseth was sufficiently prepared to lead the Pentagon, which is the largest government agency, and took issue with his past statements concerning women in the military.

The Alaska Republican also referenced allegations of sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Hegseth has largely denied the accusations against him, and told lawmakers he's a "changed man."

"The past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces," she said. "These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski heads to the Senate Chamber to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Collins, in her own statement, also expressed concerns about Hegseth's view on women in the military.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to vote against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense," she said. "While I appreciate his courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our servicemembers and their families, I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job."

In a floor speech on Thursday, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker gave an endorsement of Hegseth, calling him the "right man for the job."

The committee earlier this week narrowly advanced Hegseth's nomination in a 14-13 vote along party lines.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, slammed Hegseth's nomination in a floor speech ahead of the vote.

Schumer, pointing to the allegations against Hegseth, asked his colleagues if he's "the guy you want at the other end of the phone at 2 a.m. in a crisis."

"Is this the best man we have to lead the greatest military in the world?" Schumer said.

The vote on ending debate on Hegseth occurred after lawmakers voted 74-25 to approve the nomination of John Ratcliffe for CIA director. Ratcliffe is Trump's second confirmed Cabinet official.