Senate Republicans pass budget blueprint after all-night session

Democrats warned the blueprint could lead to cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

In this March 14, 2025, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

After about six hours of amendment votes, the Senate approved a budget blueprint Saturday morning by a vote of 51-48.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Susan Collins cast votes against the resolution. Every other Republican in the chamber voted for it, and every Democrat voted against it.

The resolution only needed a simple majority of votes to pass, so it now heads to the House for further consideration.

Committee chairman Sen. Rand Paul speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Capitol Hill, April 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

If the House also approves the proposal, it will unlock the next step in the reconciliation process and will allow committees in both the House and the Senate to begin drafting legislation aimed at accomplishing Republican wish-list items such as raising the debt ceiling, increasing border security and extending President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts.

House Republican leaders are urging their conference to support the measure. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and top leaders said the Senate-passed resolution will come up for a vote in the House next week, according to a "Dear Colleague" letter obtained by ABC News.

However, this is contingent upon House Republicans being able to adopt a "rule" on the floor to advance legislation, which is unclear amid a standoff over parental proxy voting.

"Adopting the Senate's amendment to the House resolution will allow us to finally begin the most important phase of this process: drafting the reconciliation bill that will deliver on President Trump's agenda and our promises to the American people," the GOP leaders wrote in the letter.

If all members are voting and present, Johnson can only afford to lose three members of his caucus on the vote -- a fourth would tank the bill.

Several Republicans have publicly expressed opposition to the Senate bill. House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, slammed the measure, calling it "unserious" and "disappointing" in a statement on Saturday.

"If the Senate's 'Jekyll and Hyde' budget is put on the House floor, I will vote no," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted on X, later adding, "Failure is not an option. And the Senate's budget is a path to failure."

"The Senate is free to put pen to paper to draft its reconciliation bill, but I can't support House passage of the Senate changes to our budget resolution until I see the actual spending and deficit reduction plans to enact President Trump's America First agenda," House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., posted on X.

Johnson will have his work cut out for him to try to get this bill across the finish line next week and will likely rely on help from Trump.

The final package, if Republicans can agree on it, will be able to be passed with a simple majority of votes in both chambers.

Democrats were powerless to stop the resolution from moving forward Saturday morning, but they put up a fight by forcing votes on a number of amendments, including amendments on protecting access to Medicare and Medicaid, modifying or eliminating some of Trump's tariffs and protecting funding for caregivers for children and the elderly.

The Senate completed its vote-a-rama just after 2:30 a.m.

Though Republicans defeated the most eye-popping of the Democratic amendments, some that were offered got a sprinkling of across-the-aisle support from a handful of GOP defectors, signaling the challenges ahead in drafting legislation that's palatable to enough Republicans to pass muster when it comes up for a final vote.

Though an amendment that would have struck the instructions governing massive spending cuts to the House Energy and Commerce Committee failed, it got the support of three GOP senators: Collins, Josh Hawley and Lisa Murkowski.

This is the budget instruction that many Democrats say presents a risk to Medicare and Medicaid funding, signaling a possible hazard on the path ahead for any package that is cobbled together. Collins has signaled that concerns about cuts in this area of the package is why she voted against the entire resolution.

Collins, Murkowski and Hawley also supported the amendment to protect funding for caregivers.

In this March 13, 2025, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

With Vice President J.D. Vance's tiebreaking vote, Senate Republicans will only be able to lose three members of its caucus when a final package is put together.

The Senate will return to Washington on Monday for one more week of work before a two-week recess.