This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Ro Khanna, Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl

SEN. RAND PAUL AND REP. RO KHANNA, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Sen. Rand Paul

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair

(R) Kentucky

Exclusive

Rep. Ro Khanna

(D) California

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Sarah Isgur

SCOTUSblog Editor

ABC News Contributor

Faiz Shakir

Democratic Strategist

Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Manager

Plus, ABC’s Katherine Faulders and Jay O’Brien report the latest fallout over President Trump's willingness to accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family.

And ABC News Correspondent Maggie Rulli reports from Vatican City on Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration this Sunday.