Schumer said "we need more protection, more money."

Senators call for more funds for member safety following Minnesota shootings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hold a news conference on the GOP reconciliation bill, at the Capitol in Washington, June 11, 2025.

Senators received a security briefing from U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday following the shooting of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota that some senators called "troubling" and "disturbing."

The briefing focused on member safety after it came to light that a number of members of Congress were included on a list found inside the suspected shooters vehicle. Lawmakers leaving the roughly hourlong briefing were largely tight-lipped about what sort of recommendations were made in the room.

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who jointly requested the briefing with Majority Leader John Thune, said there was a bipartisan push for additional funding to be appropriated for member safety.

The push for improved security measures comes after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home. The gunman also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings an "act of targeted political violence."

Almost two days later, authorities arrested the suspected gunman, Vance Boelter. Authorities say Boelter had listed the names of several politicians in documents found in his possession, among them: Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman, and Wisconsin Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and Republican Sen. David McCormick spoke during the meeting to suggest more money be appropriated for member safety, Schumer said.

"The violence, the threats, against elected officials including people in the Senate has dramatically increased and that means we need more protection, more money, we need -- everybody: Democrat and Republican," Schumer said.

Schumer also called for elected officials to tone down the politically violent rhetoric.

"The rhetoric that's encouraging violence is coming from too many powerful people in this country, and we need firm, strong denouncement of all violence and violent rhetoric, that should be from the president and from all of the elected officials," he said.

During the briefing with senators, there was discussion of a number of measures being taken to protect them. Most lawmakers declined to comment on those measures.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said there was also discussion in the room of the various threats facing members. He called it "disturbing" to hear.

A makeshift memorial for DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman is seen at the Minnesota State Capitol building, June 16, 2025 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Steven Garcia/Getty Images

Kaine declined to get into the specific recommendations made in the room. So too did Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who thanked Capitol Police for their involvement in keeping her safe in Minnesota over the weekend.

"I just think it was a very helpful review of the kinds of ways that Capitol Police can help to keep members, and our families and our staffs safe. I appreciate it very much and I very much appreciate the help that they provided to me this weekend," Smith said.

But when pushed on what suggestions were made in the room she declined to share more.

"I think it's important for member safety that we don't talk a lot about what is being done to keep us safe in order to keep us safe," Smith said.

On Monday, ahead of the briefing, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds lamented that security threats are something those in public service are unfortunately aware of.

"All of us are aware that there is a risk involved, it is unfortunate that you have something like this where you have to have a loss of life of state legislators. It is something I think that we all, we watch, but it's not something that we dwell on."

While House and Senate leadership are provided with a security detail, rank-and-file members are not routinely protected unless there is a specific threat.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joe Morelle, the top-ranked Democrat on the House Committee on Administration, called for increased security for House members and to "substantially increase" money available for members to take additional security precautions.

In a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, Jeffries and Morelle called for him to "take all necessary steps to protect House members throughout the country."

"At the same time, it is imperative that we substantially increase the Member Representational Allowance (MRA) to support additional safety and security measures in every single office," the letter said.

House Democrats are set to hold a similar virtual briefing from law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon.