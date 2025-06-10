Smithsonian affirms independence after Trump says he fired head of National Portrait Gallery

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, June 3, 2025.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, June 3, 2025.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, June 3, 2025.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, June 3, 2025.

The Smithsonian tried to affirm its autonomy from outside influences in a statement on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that he fired National Portrait Gallery head Kim Sajet for being a "highly partisan person."

The institution, which is the world's largest museum, education and research complex, sent the statement after a Monday Board of Regents meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, according to a document the Smithsonian sent ABC News on Monday.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, June 3, 2025. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Board of Regent meetings are held at least four times a year. Vance and Roberts are both ex officio members, meaning they act in advisory roles.

"All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board," the Smithsonian said in its statement. "Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian."

The panel is also comprised of senators appointed by the president, including Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI); Representatives selected by the Speaker of the House, including Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL); and nine Citizen Regents, according to a document the Smithsonian sent ABC News on Monday.

The Smithsonian's statement comes after Trump's May 30 announcement on social media that he fired Sajet, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery director. He described Sajet as "a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position."

Sajet rejected artist Julian Raven's 2016 Trump painting for submission in the National Portrait Gallery, according to a statement from a Smithsonian spokesperson on Tuesday. She is still reporting to work at the Portrait Gallery, the spokesperson noted.

Lonnie G. Bunch III, 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, speaks onstage during the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation 2025 Good Trouble Gala at Flourish Atlanta on May 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"While the vast majority of our content is rooted in meticulous research and thoughtful analysis of history and facts, we recognize that, on occasion, some of our work has not aligned with our institutional values of scholarship, even-handedness and nonpartisanship. For that, we must all work to do better," Bunch, the board secretary, said in a message to Smithsonian staff on Monday after the board meeting.

"Our institution must be a place where people feel inspired and challenged, but most importantly feel welcome. ... As always, we thank the President and Congress for their steady commitment to the Smithsonian and to preserving it for our visitors and our country."

The museum also appeared to address the Trump administration's concerns about biased content and staff at the institution in its statement on Monday.

"To reinforce our nonpartisan stature, the Board of Regents has directed the Secretary to articulate specific expectations to museum directors and staff regarding content in Smithsonian museums, give directors reasonable time to make any needed changes to ensure unbiased content, and to report back to the Board on progress and any needed personnel changes based on success or lack thereof in making the needed changes," the Smithsonian said in its statement Monday.

The museum did not respond to ABC News' questions regarding deadlines for museum directors to make changes and report back to the board, and the vice president's office did not immediately reply to a request for a statement.

Trump signed an executive order last month placing Vance in charge of supervising efforts to "remove improper ideology" from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology," according to the Associated Press.

The president also fired members of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' board of trustees and installed himself as chairman of the institution in February.

ABC News' Kyra Phillips, April Williams, Molly Nagle and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this story.