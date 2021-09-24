Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Albert Bourla & Brian Murphy Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 26, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Rep. Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House
Exclusive
Albert Bourla
Pfizer Chairman & CEO
Exclusive
Brian Murphy
Former DHS Acting Undersecretary for Intelligence
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Jane Coaston
New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"
ABC News Contributor
Patrick Gaspard
Center for American Progress President & CEO
Justin Amash
Former Michigan Congressman
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.