Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Albert Bourla & Brian Murphy Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 26, 2021.

By
ABC News
September 24, 2021, 3:46 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House

Exclusive

Albert Bourla

Pfizer Chairman & CEO

Exclusive

Brian Murphy

Former DHS Acting Undersecretary for Intelligence

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"

ABC News Contributor

Patrick Gaspard

Center for American Progress President & CEO

Justin Amash

Former Michigan Congressman

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

