This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Special edition of “This Week” Sunday with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz live from the Vatican in Rome following the historic election of Pope Leo XIV

Rev. Peter M. Donohue

Villanova University President

ANALYSIS PANEL

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Liz Nagy

Chicago WLS-TV Reporter

Rev. James Martin

ABC News Contributor

America Magazine Editor

Plus, ABC News Chief International Correspondent James Longman reports from Vatican City on the Pope’s Inaugural Sunday Mass and ABC News Correspondent Matt Rivers reports from Peru where the pope served as a bishop for many years.

And, Raddatz conducts an exclusive interview with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Russia, where she also covered Victory Day events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.