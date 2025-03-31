Florida State Sen. Randy Fine says he doesn't think he disagrees with Trump on anything

Rep. Randy Fine answers a question about his House Bill 3-C: Independent Special Districts in the House of Representatives April 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special U.S. House election for the seat vacated by former Rep. Mike Waltz, said on ABC News Live on Monday that doesn't think be breaks with President Donald Trump on policies.

"I don't think so," Fine told ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo when asked if he disagrees with Trump on anything.

"I mean, look, I was the second Florida legislator to endorse [Trump] over Gov. [Ron] DeSantis [in the 2024 presidential primaries] … And so no, I mean, I believe in the America First agenda and the Donald Trump agenda. And more importantly, I think that when you have a team captain, you have to support the team," Fine said.

Randy Fine speaks with ABC News, March 31, 2025. ABC News

Fine's race is one of a pair of special elections for the U.S. House in Florida on Tuesday that might have an impact on the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While the Republicans are favored to win in each district -- given that both districts were ruby-red in 2024 -- some have speculated that the margin between the Republicans and Democrats in each district could be tighter than anticipated, and voices within the Republican Party have raised concerns over Fine's campaign. Fine and his allies, including President Donald Trump, have maintained he has momentum.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.