Sunday on 'This Week' 10-25-20
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October, 25.
POWERHOUSE PLAYERS
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ELECTION ANALYSIS
Pierre Thomas
ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent
Kate Shaw
Professor, Cardozo School of Law
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
COVID-19 PANEL
Dr. Jennifer Ashton
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent
Tom Bossert
Former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Matthew Dowd
ABC News Political Analyst
Tamala Edwards
Anchor, 6 ABC Philadelphia
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
"This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from Philadelphia, PA, for the final installment of the show’s “Six for the Win” battleground series with analysis from former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel. Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and Cardozo Law School Professor and ABC News Contributor Kate Shaw join “This Week” Sunday to discuss election integrity and attempts by foreign adversaries to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.
ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert join to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and its worldwide effects.
And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, and 6 ABC Philadelphia Anchor Tamala Edwards join the Powerhouse Roundtable.
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.