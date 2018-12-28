As the government shutdown heads into its second week with President Trump and Democrats still divided over border wall funding, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a member of the incoming House Democratic leadership, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of international forces in Afghanistan and author of the new book, “Leaders: Myth and Reality,” discusses President Trump’s planned drawdown of U.S. troops in Syria and Afghanistan and the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics and looks ahead to 2019, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Washington Post National Political Correspondent Mary Jordan, and National Review Institute Fellow Reihan Salam, author of “Melting Pot or Civil War?: A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders.”

