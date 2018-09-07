Sunday on 'This Week': George Papadopoulos

This Sunday, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in his first interview since being sentenced for lying to federal agents during their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and ABC News Contributor Stephanie Cutter, former Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign Policy Director Lanhee Chen, and New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg.

