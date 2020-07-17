Sunday on 'This Week':​ Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Donna Shalala, Grenita Lathan This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 19.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. and Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., to discuss the COVID-19 threat in their states. Plus, former Clinton Health and Human Services Secretary Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., gives the latest on the rising cases in hard hit Miami. And later, Interim Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, Grenita Lathan, Phd, joins "This Week" Sunday to discuss the challenges of reopening schools in Houston and across the country.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former North Dakota Senator and ABC News Contributor Heidi Heitkamp and Associate Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and ABC News Contributor Leah Wright Rigueur.

