Sunday on 'This Week':​ Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Alex Azar This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 1.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the aftermath of the South Carolina Primary.

Plus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joins “This Week” Sunday to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics and looks ahead to 2020, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former North Dakota Senator and ABC News Contributor Heidi Heitkamp, and Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson.

