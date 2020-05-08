Sunday on 'This Week':​ Larry Kudlow, Dr. Paul Stoffels, Dr. George Yancopoulos This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 10.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos is joined exclusively by White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, to discuss the government’s response to COVID-19. Plus, Johnson & Johnson chief scientific officer Dr. Paul Stoffels and Regeneron co-founder, president and chief scientific officer Dr. George Yancopoulos join to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and development of treatments and a vaccine, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, as historic unemployment numbers rise, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President & CEO and former Treasury assistant secretary Neel Kashkari and Charles Schwab Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders provide insight on the economic impact of COVID-19.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, and Axios National Political Reporter Alexi McCammond.

