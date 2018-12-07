Sunday on 'This Week': Larry Kudlow, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Chris Murphy

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the state of the economy and trade talks, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee Member Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Foreign Relations Committee Member Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., come to “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, and Vice News Washington Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas.

