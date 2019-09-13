Sunday on 'This Week': Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Ted Cruz

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Democratic presidential candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., following the ABC News Democratic Debate.

Plus, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses the debate over gun control on “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Fox News Contributor and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, and Democratic Strategist Arshad Hasan.

