Sunday on 'This Week': Peter Navarro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Stacey Abrams

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro, and goes one-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sunday on “This Week”.

Plus, Georgia’s Stacey Abrams discusses her launch of Fair Fight 2020 to combat voter suppression.

And, the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker, and Axios National Political Reporter Alexi McCammond.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.