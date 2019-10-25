Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Will Hurd

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks exclusively with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, former Commander of U.S. Central Command General Joseph Votel, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis, and author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon discuss the latest on the crisis in Syria.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week’s politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson, and New Yorker Staff Writer and CNN Global Affairs Analyst Susan Glasser.

