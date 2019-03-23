Following special counsel Robert Mueller delivering his final report to Attorney General William Barr, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, come to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, the ABC News team reports on the latest developments in the Mueller report and what to expect as Washington awaits its findings, with Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the political fallout as the Mueller probe concludes, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former DNC Chair and Fox News Contributor Donna Brazile, and Republican Strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.