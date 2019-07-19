Sunday on 'This Week' : Rep. Elijah Cummings, Mercedes Schlapp, Gov. Steve Bullock

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Adviser Mercedes Schlapp.

Plus, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., joins “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Sara Fagen, New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, #RolandMartinUnfiltered Host and Managing Editor Roland Martin, and NPR White House Reporter Ayesha Rascoe.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.