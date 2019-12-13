Sunday on 'This Week':​ Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Ted Cruz This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 15.

As House Democrats move forward on impeachment, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Plus, as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial, Sen. Ted Cruz, R- Texas, joins “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard, National Review Editor Rich Lowry, and Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor and Columnist Ruth Marcus.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.