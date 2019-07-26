Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Will Hurd, Mayor Bill de Blasio

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY., and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, ahead of the next Democratic debates, 2020 presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses latest on his campaign.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Co-Host of “The View” Meghan McCain, and Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.