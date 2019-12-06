Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sen. Cory Booker This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 8.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with House Judiciary Committee members Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida., on the latest in the impeachment inquiry.

Plus, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. comes to “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson, and Republican Strategist and CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart.

