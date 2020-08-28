Sunday on “This Week”:​ Secretary Chad Wolf, Sen. Amy Klobuchar This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 30.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. Plus, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., joins “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Dispatch Staff Writer and CNN Political Analyst Sarah Isgur, and Democratic Strategist and CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.