Sunday on 'This Week': Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Roger Wicker

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 7.

HEADLINERS

Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary

Sen. Roger Wicker

(R) Mississippi

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

CNN Political Analyst

Christina Greer

Fordham University Associate Professor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

