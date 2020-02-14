Sunday on “This Week”:​ Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 16.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz sits down with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, and Tom Steyer to discuss their plans for the upcoming primary contests leading up to Super Tuesday. Plus, Raddatz travels to South Carolina to speak with Rep. Jim Clyburn and other Democratic party leaders about the African American vote in 2020.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks, NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace.

