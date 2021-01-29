Sunday on 'This Week': Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Asa Hutchinson
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 31, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Sen. Bernie Sanders
(I) Vermont
Exclusive
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
(R) Arkansas
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Cecilia Vega
Chief White House Correspondent
Mary Bruce
Senior White House Correspondent
Rachel Scott
Congressional Correspondent
MaryAlice Parks
Weekend White House Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.