Sunday on 'This Week': Sen. Bill Cassidy, Sen. Chris Coons, Dr. Anthony Fauci
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 14, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D.
(R) Louisiana
Exclusive
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Exclusive
Dr. Anthony Fauci
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Sara Fagen
Republican Strategist
ABC News Contributor
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.