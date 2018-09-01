Sunday on 'This Week': Sen. Ron Johnson and former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

This Sunday, as the race to the midterms kicks into high gear on Labor Day weekend, and President Trump’s approval numbers hit their low point in our new ABC News/Washington Post poll, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Homeland Security Committee Chair and Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. Raddatz also speaks with the female veterans looking to take the fight to Washington, including Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., the GOP nominee for Arizona’s Senate seat.

Plus, complete coverage of the final tributes this weekend in Washington to the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain, including reflections from former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta.

Former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, and Bloomberg News White House Reporter Jennifer Jacobs analyze the latest challenges facing President Trump and the White House.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, and Vice News Washington Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.