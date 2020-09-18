Sunday on 'This Week':​ Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D. This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 20.

HEADLINERS

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House

Exclusive

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D.

Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member

COVID-19 ANALYSIS

Tom Bossert

Former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Rachel Scott

ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent

Julie Pace

Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Contributor

