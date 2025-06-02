The justices rejected an appeal from gun rights advocates.

Supreme Court allows AR-15 ban in this state

AR-15 rifles are displayed at an exhibition booth during the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Texas, May 18, 2024.

The Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by a group of gun-rights advocates seeking to overturn Maryland's ban on assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines under the Second Amendment.

The decision, a major win for gun-safety advocates, leaves in place a ruling by the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals which ruled that the state may constitutionally prohibit sale and possession of the weapons.

The state legislation, enacted in 2013 after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, specifically targets the AR-15 -- the most popular rifle in America with 20-30 million in circulation. They are legal in 41 of the 50 states.

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, May 20, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented from the decision, saying they would have taken up the case to decide the issue nationwide. Legal challenges to other state bans remain pending in lower courts.

"I would not wait to decide whether the government can ban the most popular rifle in America," Justice Thomas wrote. "The question is of critical importance to tens of millions of law-abiding AR-15 owners throughout the country."

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas appears before swearing in Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the court's decision to let the Maryland law stand, for now, but wrote separately to call the appeals court ruling "questionable." Kavanaugh said that he expects the high court to weigh in formally on the legality of the AR-15 in the "next term or two."

Saint Victor AR-15 Rifle is displayed during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, May 27, 2022. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Maryland has seen a decline in gun violence since the enactment of a series of laws aimed at curbing access to dangerous weapons.

Officials particularly credit a series of federal, state and local restrictions imposed on gun kits in 2022 and 2023 with slowing online sales of untraceable firearms, requiring background and age checks of buyers and banning some kit sales in Maryland altogether.

While the Supreme Court's conservative majority has issued rulings expanding the rights of gun owners, recent decisions have underscored support for some longstanding restrictions. In June 2024, the high court upheld a ban on firearm purchases and possession by Americans under domestic violence restraining orders. Earlier this year the Court also upheld federal regulations targeting ghost guns.