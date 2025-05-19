The Venezuelans were protected from deportation to work in the U.S.

Supreme Court allows White House to end protections for 350K Venezuelans for now

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Nov. 2, 2024.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to terminate Temporary Protected Status for approximately 350,000 Venezuelans who were protected from deportation and allowed to work in the United States.

The court approved the administration’s emergency request to lift a lower court’s order that barred it from ending the protections while other legal proceedings continue.

In their application to the high court, lawyers representing the government had said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California undermined “the Executive Branch’s inherent powers as to immigration and foreign affairs,” when it halted the administration from ending protections and work permits in April 2025 as opposed to the original date in October 2026.

“This is the largest single action stripping any group of non-citizens of immigration status in modern U.S. history. That the Supreme Court authorized this action in a two-paragraph order with no reasoning is truly shocking," Arulanantham said. "The humanitarian and economic impact of the Court’s decision will be felt immediately, and will reverberate for generations.”

